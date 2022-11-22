After the turkey’s been put away, the doors start opening for Black Friday deals. This year, the city’s Animal Welfare Department is getting in on the action. They are hosting a Black Friday pet adoption event, hoping to help you find your family’s new best friend.

The pet adoption will be at Lucky Paws and PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. They will start from 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. The holidays can be the perfect time for families to adopt and welcome home a new furry friend. It’s time when the families to come together and share the love with a pet at a shelter.

During Black Friday, they will be waiving the fees, and all pets come spayed, neutered, and have full vaccinations. They also have microchips, and the first vet visit is free.

If you are not able to visit them on Black Friday, they will continue the adoptions Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, at all their adoption sites. Visit cabq.gov/dogs for more information.

Every Adoption Center

350 Eubank Blvd. NE

East Side Animal Shelter

8920 Lomas Blvd NE

West Side Animal Shelter

11800 Sunset Gardens SW

Lucky Paws (In Coronado Mall)