The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will host “Bases Are Loaded” on Aug. 27-28. The goal is to find homes for hundreds of sheltered animals throughout the city. Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley stopped by to give details about this event.

The Animal Welfare Department has over 800 pets ready for adoption according to Cawley. She also says there is a huge variety of pets so people can definitely “find what they are looking for.” The event also features adoption counselors to help people find the right fit for them.

All adoption fees are waived and adoptions also include pet essentials such as required vaccinations and a free vet visit. Various locations across the city will participate in that event.

