Animal Welfare will be hosting free pet microchipping for Albuquerque residents. Our pets are family, and as a pet owner, it’s important to make sure you’re able to keep tabs on your furry friend – especially if they were to go missing.

Animal Welfare will be hosting the free microchipping from now until July 3rd, from 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. People don’t need an appointment; just show up at either the East or West shelter locations.

The pet owner must be 18 and older since the address in their ID will be the one used for the chip registration. If you change your address, you must go to any city shelter or call the microchip company to update it.

For more information, or to see Animal Welfare’s locations, click here.



