Animal Humane will host the 40th annual Doggie Dash on Nov. 6 at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Registration for this event is now open and PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to talk about it.

Beets is excited for the Doggie Dash to be back in person after a couple of years. The event will feature different races including a 5K race and a 1 mile race. She says Animal Humane “is hoping to raise $188,000” this year.

For more information on the Doggie Dash, click here.

As usual, Beets came accompanied by a four-legged furry friend. This time, the pet of the week is Luke. This “distinguished gentleman” is a 6-year-old boxer. He was originally adopted in 2017 but had to come back to Animal Humane after his owner could no longer take care of him.

Although appointments are preferred for adoption, walk-ins are welcome.