Alongside Animal Humane’s seven-day-a-week adoption availability, the non-profit has a handful of animal-related events coming up this September. Meeting adoptable dogs at a diner, watching baseball with a pup, and doing yoga for a good cause are just some of the fun ways community members can get involved.

On Thursday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bone Appetit! will be taking place at 66 Diner. During this event, Animal Humane will be on-site at the diner with an adoptable dog, and 10% of sales made at the restaurant will be donated to the shelter.

For something fun to do involving dogs, on Sunday, September 10, the Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a Bark in the Park game. Gates open for the event at 12:30 p.m., and the game begins at 1:35 p.m. The game will be kicked off with a doggy parade on the field, and the first 2,000 fans will get dog bowls, courtesy of LoPour Dentistry.

On Sunday, September 24, starting at 9 a.m., Bliss in the City will be teaching a one-hour yoga class, followed by a pancake breakfast. The event will be held at The Center at Animal Humane, 615 Wyoming Boulevard. More information will be available as the event gets closer at this link.

For adoptions with Animal Humane New Mexico, the Westside Adoption Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a lunch closure from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Main Campus is open from Tuesday through Saturday with the same hours. Adoptions are performed on a walk-in basis, and the adoption process will not begin if it is after 5:30 p.m.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Ruby. Ruby is an approximately one-year-old mama dog who came into the shelter with her litter of nine puppies. As a mixed-breed dog, the shelter guesses that Ruby has some working dog in her, which means she has a lot of energy and is eager to complete a job and learn tricks. All of Ruby’s puppies have been adopted and now she is looking for a home for herself.

Ruby | Courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico and adopt.adopets.com

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.