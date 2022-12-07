With the Holidays here, the best present you can give a shelter pet is a loving home. Animal Humane New Mexico is here to help you find your perfect match.

The dog of the week is Shenzi she has been in and out of the shelter her whole life. She has been adopted before, but unfortunately, it has not been the right fit for her. She has been in the shelter for 180 days and Animal Humane really wants to find her a home.

Dog of the Week: Shenzi

No Adoption Fee

Gender: Female

5-year old, Senior

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog-Shepherd

Shelter, Kennel #22

Animal Humane has been doing Shenzi Frenzy all week long to get this beautiful dog adopted. She received a donated DNA test and they will be announcing her top five breeds today, Wed. 7 via Facebook Live at 2:30, and a fun Shenzi Q and A about why Shenzi is a wonderful dog and why it should find her forever home.