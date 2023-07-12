For decades now, Animal Humane New Mexico has been taking care of our four-legged friends — ensuring they live happy, healthy, love-filled lives as they await their forever-loving homes. So much of the work they do is out in the community and this summer is no different as they have several upcoming events highlighting their sweet adoptable pets.
Flyby Provisions
- Saturday, July 15
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 201 Coal Ave SW, 87102
- Animal Humane will be at Flyby Provisions at a Pop-up featuring 30+ vendors, food trucks & music by CS Rucker. Come visit and adopt a pet
California Pizza Kitchen Uptown
- Thursday, July 20
- Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Pups on site from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- 2241 C St NE, 87110 California Pizza Kitchen will be donating 20% of all food and beverage sales including dine-in, catering, and online orders at CPK.com when you enter BACK20% at checkout.
Barnes & Noble Coronado Mall
- Saturday, July 22
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 6600 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Barnes & Noble will be giving back a percentage of all sales and Animal Humane will be onsite with adoptable pets. Arrive at the store to grab your voucher and shop knowing that a portion of your purchase will be given back.
Pet of the week: Toby
- 3 years old adult
- Male
- Mixed Breed
- Adoption Fee: $100.00