For decades now, Animal Humane New Mexico has been taking care of our four-legged friends — ensuring they live happy, healthy, love-filled lives as they await their forever-loving homes. So much of the work they do is out in the community and this summer is no different as they have several upcoming events highlighting their sweet adoptable pets.

Flyby Provisions

Saturday, July 15

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 201 Coal Ave SW, 87102

Animal Humane will be at Flyby Provisions at a Pop-up featuring 30+ vendors, food trucks & music by CS Rucker. Come visit and adopt a pet

California Pizza Kitchen Uptown

Thursday, July 20

Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pups on site from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

2241 C St NE, 87110 California Pizza Kitchen will be donating 20% of all food and beverage sales including dine-in, catering, and online orders at CPK.com when you enter BACK20% at checkout.

Barnes & Noble Coronado Mall

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6600 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110

Barnes & Noble will be giving back a percentage of all sales and Animal Humane will be onsite with adoptable pets. Arrive at the store to grab your voucher and shop knowing that a portion of your purchase will be given back.

Pet of the week: Toby