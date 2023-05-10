Animal Humane has partnered with Verdes Cannabis to host a Pet food drive through the month of May.

They invite the community to come out, even if you don’t consume cannabis, you can still go into their store and donate pet food. They have a wide variety of products and a knowledgeable staff that can help you find what you need. Verdes Cannabis will be giving a 10 % discount off your entire order when you donate a 20lb+ bag of dog or cat food between 5/10-5/17.

Pet of the Week: Low

Male

Mixed Breed

2 years old Adult

Adoption fee $100.00

For more information, you can visit animalhumanenm.org.