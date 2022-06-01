ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Hunan New Mexico works tirelessly to help re-home thousands of homeless dogs and cats every year. To get the word out about these little fur babies, Animal Humane is hosting their third annual Feline Fiesta, in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

Between June 1-5, the Feline Fiesta will celebrate the community’s love for kitties and raise funds for the pets of Animal Humane. There will be a multitude of virtual fundraising events including a silent auction, Animal Humane’s Next Top Meow-del, and more. Animal Humane will also host a Meow Market on Saturday, June 5 with vendors, a kitten yoga class, and a cat painting class. More information is available on the Feline Fiesta website.