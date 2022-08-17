Animal Humane New Mexico dedicates time to making sure the state’s homeless pets are properly taken care of and find forever homes. PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to introduce Bea, the pet of the week.

Mrs. Bea is a 6-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier of 45 pounds which makes her “a great mid-size dog,” according to Beets. Bea transferred from Taos as part of Animal Humane’s Project Fetch program.

Walk-ins for adoptions are welcome but appointments are preferred.

For more information, click here.