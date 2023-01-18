Animal Humane shares the benefits of adoption. If you’ve been pawing around at the idea of adding a sweet four-legged friend to your home, doing so through adoption has many benefits for both you and the animal.

If you’re looking to get out more in 2023 and exercise adopting a pet can not only benefit you but also your four-legged friend. Petting a pet alone reduces stress and having a companion for life can help you live a happier life.

Pet of the Week: Polly

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

She is located at the main campus

Adoption Fee: $100

Animal Humane will be hosting an adoption event at the YMCA of Central NM’s grand opening/open house event on January 24 from 2:30 – 5 p.m. Located at 4901 Indian School Rd, ABQ, NM 87110. Check out YMCA’s family-friendly gym offerings and meet your new best friend.

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org.