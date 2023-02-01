Animal Humane New Mexico‘s, mission is to help pets get off the streets and into a home. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home.

Animal Humane has a pet Food Bank that has been operating for a couple of years now. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. And is open for anyone in the community who needs help feeding their four-legged friends around tough times.

Right now they are in need of pet food so if anyone in the community can donate dry or canned food for dogs and cats they would greatly appreciate it. Animal Humane is open 7 days a week and people can drop the food off at the animal shelter located at 615 Virginia Street SE main campus. Or could buy food online and have it shipped directly to them. In 2022 they distributed over 93,000 pounds of pet food to those in need in the community.

The pet of the week, this week is Shay.

Female

4 years old, Adult

American Pit Bull Terrier

Large

Adoption fee: $100.00

For information animalhumanenm.org.