March is Pet Poison Prevention Month and if you are someone who has a four-legged friend in the home there are some things you need to be aware. Animal Humane has provided safety tips for pet owners.
Some items that you should keep away from your pets could be dangerous and toxic.
- over-the-counter medications
- chocolate
- onion
- garlic
- other foods
Signs of poisoning
- excess drooling
- vomiting
- seizures or tremors
- behavioral issues, etc
If you see any of these signs you should call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Hotline at (888) 426-4435 if they feel their pet has come into contact with or ingested something dangerous.
