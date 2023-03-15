March is Pet Poison Prevention Month and if you are someone who has a four-legged friend in the home there are some things you need to be aware. Animal Humane has provided safety tips for pet owners.

Some items that you should keep away from your pets could be dangerous and toxic.

over-the-counter medications

chocolate

onion

garlic

other foods

Signs of poisoning

excess drooling

vomiting

seizures or tremors

behavioral issues, etc

If you see any of these signs you should call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Hotline at (888) 426-4435 if they feel their pet has come into contact with or ingested something dangerous.

