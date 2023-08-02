August is National Wellness Month and with self-care being vital to our well-being, providing care for our beloved pets is equally as important. Animal Humane highlights ways that pet parents can celebrate Wellness Month with their four-legged friends, like grooming, nail trims, brushing or combing fur, enrichment puzzle toys/feeders, scent work, training, regular walks/outings including “sniffers”, wellness checkups with your local vet.

Find your new BFF at Animal Humane’s Main Location no appointment is required. They are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 – 5:30 p.m.

Pet of the week: Ronald