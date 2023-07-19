Animal Humane provides tips to keep pets safe and cool this summer. Temps are hellaciously hot these days and if you own a pet it’s vitally important you’re taking all the proper precautions.

Things to keep in mind:

1. Ensure pets always have access to fresh, cool water. A good rule of thumb is to have one water bowl per pet, plus one available at all times.

2. Keep pets indoors with air conditioning on during extreme temperatures.

3. For pets who spend time outside during the day, create a shady spot for them to relax and stay safe. Baby pools are a great way to keep cool and have fun.

4. For daily walkers, get out of the door early in the morning or late at night. Pet paws are susceptible to getting burnt on the asphalt, so pet shoes are recommended for summer walks or hikes.

5. Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion. Excessive panting or difficulty breathing, hypersalivation, bright red mucous membranes in the mouth, elevated heart rate, vomiting, or laying down and becoming nonresponsive are all signs to seek emergent veterinary care.

