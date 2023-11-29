In the heart of the holiday season, Animal Humane New Mexico is making sure that finding your new best friend is easier than ever. The shelter is partnering with New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland drive and walk-thru attraction, which is set to open on Friday, Dec. 1. This year, a portion of all tickets sold from the event will be donated to Animal Humane.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Mamacita. The sweet girl is “105 pounds of pure love,” according to the shelter. Mamacita is a very calm and loving 3-year-old Great Dane mix. She came to Animal Humane as a transfer from Roswell’s animal shelter in September. She has been in the shelters for almost one year now and is ready to find a loving home. Mamacita loves to lean on humans and give gentle kisses. Despite her size, she certainly thinks she is a lap dog. Mamacita is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main location.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday but will reopen on Saturday, November 25. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.