For Subaru Loves Pets Month, Garcia Subaru North is working to make a positive impact on local shelter animals through its work with Animal Humane New Mexico. As part of the effort, on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Animal Humane is hosting an adoption event at Garcia Subaru North.

Adoptable pets will be present at the event, and Subaru will be donating $100 for every animal adopted throughout the month of October. At the event, the shelter will also be microchipping all pets for only $10 per animal. Those who attend can also get a discount on the shelter’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

The 41st annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle will take place on Sunday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event consists of a 5K race event and/or a one-mile fun walk that are both dog-friendly. The day will be packed full of events, with a beer garden, food trucks, a “barketplace,” and more.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Burkley. The pup is an approximately two-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed. Burkley is a “bit of a squishy boy” who is working on his fitness journey. He is currently about 80 pounds, and the shelter says he would be healthiest at around 60 pounds, so a home where he could get lots of regular exercise would be best. Burkley loves everyone he meets and has not been reactive around other dogs. Burkley is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus.

Burkley | Courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.