Enjoy delicious craft brews while meeting some adorable, adoptable pets. Saturday, August 26, Animal Humane New Mexico will be out at Green Jeans food hall for a fun collaboration with the Santa Fe Brewing Company.

Pet of the week: Douglas

Male

2 years old, Adult

Mixed Breed

Adoption Fee $100

They will be there from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., They will also be giving discounts for Doggie & Dash registrations. You will be able to meet some adoptable pets, and of course, enjoy delicious craft brews. Santa Fe Brewing will be donating $1 per pint, seltzer, or any beverage with its logo on it back to Animal Humane.

Can’t make it but still want to register for Dash? Visit DoggieDashandDawdle.org to learn more.