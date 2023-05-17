Animal Humane is partnering with Garcia Subaru North for a fun pet adoption event. Animal Humane New Mexico’s mission is to support and improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering adoptions humane education and vet services.

On Friday, May 19, Animal Humane be onsite at Garcia Subaru North, 6401 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with their mobile adoption unit from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come enjoy light refreshments and giveaways, and meet your new best friend, donate food for pets in need or test drive a reliable and stylish Subaru. The adult pet fee will be waived.

Pet of the week: Cosmo

Male

3 years old, Adult

Mixed Breed

Adoption Fee $100.00

For more information visit animalhumanenm.org.