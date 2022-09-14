Putting animals first, the mission at Animal Humane New Mexico is to support and improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoption, humane education, and veterinary services. This weekend Best Friends Animal Society will sponsor pet adoption. From Friday-Sunday free pet adoptions for animals who are six months and older both dogs and cats.

If you have been interested in adopting this is the perfect time and opportunity. In the last couple of weeks, Animal Humane NM has talked about how nationwide shelters have seen a low rate of adoption, especially in adult dogs. Animal Humane NM also wants to remind you about their 40th annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle, they will be back in person at Ballon Fiesta Park Sunday, November 6.