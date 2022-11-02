With only five days away Animal Humane New Mexico, is getting ready for its 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle, fundraiser. It’s an event that brings together fellow dog lovers, all while raising the vital funds Animal Humane NM needs to continue helping the state’s homeless pets.

The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park, and people can still register for Doggie Dash and Dawdle but don’t wait too long they will be stopping registration Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

Sport Systems is a big sponsor of Doggie Dash and Dawdle, they love dogs and they appreciate everything that Animal Humane does to care for pets and get them into forever homes. Sports Systems will be hosting ‘packet pick up’ on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

The Doggie Dash and Dawdle feature a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden, and plenty of local vendors and representatives of rescue groups. Pets are welcome at the event, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Animal Humane says their goal is to raise $188,000 this year. For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.

Pet of the week: Winston