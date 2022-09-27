It going to the dogs. Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready to host the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle event. It is a fun way for dog lovers to meet and donate money to Animal Humane to provide care for homeless pets.

The event will take place on November 6 at the Balloon Fiesta. Attendees can choose between a 5k dash starting at 9:30 A.M. and a 1-mile Dawdle starting at 11:30 A.M. It will be $40 to sign up for each running event, click here to register. Those who are 21+ can enjoy an adult beverage, last call is at 1:30 P.M.

Today, Animal Humane also brought by the pet of the week. This week Shenzi joined us, she is a sweet five-year-old girl who is looking for her forever home. For an adoption fee, those who are looking can bring her home and see if she is the perfect fit for you. To learn more about Animal Humane New Mexico, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/.