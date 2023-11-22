The holidays are in full swing, and that means Giving Tuesday is just around the corner. For the international day of generosity, Animal Humane New Mexico is fundraising to help out pets in need – a mission that they work at every single day.

For this year’s Giving Tuesday, a generous donor has agreed to match every donation made to Animal Humane up to $2,000. Donations allow the shelter to perform life-changing surgeries and continue to give the pets in their care the lives they deserve while they wait to find loving homes. To make a donation to Animal Humane for Giving Tuesday, click the link here.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Benny. Benny is an approximately two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and German Shepherd cross. He is the sweetest and gentlest boy who is ready for a snuggle buddy and a playmate. Benny has been at the shelter since the beginning of October and is ready to find a loving home. He is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s Main Campus. To request a meet and greet with Benny, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday but will reopen on Saturday, November 25. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.