Animal Humane New Mexico’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Doggie Dash and Dawdle, is coming up on Sunday, November 5. In its 41st year, the dog-friendly event is New Mexico’s largest event for pups and their owners.

This year’s event will be held at Balloon Fiesta Park. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., the Dash will start at 9:30 a.m., and the Dawdle will start at 11 a.m. Registration for all runs is $40, and all proceeds go to the shelter. To register for the Doggie Dash and Dawdle, click here.

One of the dogs that will be available for adoption at this year’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle is Mac. Mac is an approximately one-year-old terrier and basset hound mix. “What Mac lacks in leg height, he makes up for in personality,” says Animal Humane’s PR and Media Manager, Madison Beets. Mac is incredibly loving and playful. Mac will be available to meet at the dash event on Sunday, November 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Mac | Photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

This year’s race packet pickup sponsor is Sport Systems. The dog-friendly business allows customers to bring their dogs in, has “shop dogs,” and chooses to give back to the community through organizations like Animal Humane. Over the weekend of November 4 and 5, Sport Systems will be donating 20% of every purchase to Animal Humane New Mexico.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.