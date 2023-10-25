Animal Humane New Mexico has a core mission of supporting the state’s animals as they wait to be adopted into loving homes. One of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers, its annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle, is right around the corner.

The options for the Doggie Dash and Dawdle are to participate in a 5K Dash or the more slowly-paced Dawdle, and each event can be completed with or without a canine companion. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle will take place on Sunday, November 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., the Dash will start at 9:30 a.m., and the Dawdle will start at 11 a.m. Registration for all runs is $40, and all proceeds go to the shelter. To register for the Doggie Dash and Dawdle, click here.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Ronald, a four-year-old labrador/cattle dog mix. Ronald was surrendered to the shelter when his owners fell ill and could no longer take care of him. Ronald knows the commands “sit,” “shake,” and “down,” and he loves to play ball and get lots of pets. Ronald has the biggest smile and the sweetest eyes. He has a very calm temperament and would do great in a variety of different settings. Ronald is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus and has been in the shelter for over 110 days now. To learn more or to adopt Ronald, click here.

Ronald | Photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.