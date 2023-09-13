Animal Humane New Mexico works to support the state’s animals through sheltering, adoptions, education, and veterinary services. Founded in 1965, the non-profit rehomes over 3,000 rescue cats and dogs each year.

Over the weekend of September 15 to 17, Animal Humane is partnering with Best Friends to reduce adoption prices. For the weekend, the shelter will be offering $25 off all adoption fees.

The shelter is also hosting an event at Chuze Fitness this weekend. On Saturday, September 16, Animal Humane will be at the Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue gym location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with adoptable dogs. At that event, attendees can also enter to win a free year-long membership to Chuze Fitness.

Animal Humane’s pet of the week is Squish. The pup is a two-year-old mixed breed dog who has traits of an Australian Cattle Dog and German Shepherd. Squish loves to learn about his surroundings, and while he tends to be on the independent side, he also loves to socialize and get belly rubs. Animal Humane says Squish would do great with an energetic family and has done well with kids so far. Squish is located at the shelter’s main location and is available for adoption as of Wednesday, September 13.

Squish, courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.