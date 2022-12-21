Animal Humane New Mexico is waving all the adoption fees for animals who are two months and older. Now they hope that this “pawliday season,” you at home can give one of their sweet adoptable pets, the forever loving home they deserve.

Animal Humane New Mexico serves more than 10,000 dogs and cats across the state each year. Giving them vital resources and all of the love that they need.



Pet of the Week: Yoda

7-year old, senior

Chihuahua

Male

Pet ID: 78244

This “Pawliday Season” is important to acknowledge the food that your pet might come across. Animal Humane did a reel on Instagram with a four-legged friend showing what food pets can eat this holiday. For more information about adoption and more, visit animalhumanenm.org.