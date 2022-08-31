It is that time of the week. Animal Humane New Mexico is back with a featured friend. They also have a special adoption event due to the overcrowding in shelters throughout the state.

Dakota is a larger-than-life pup who is 5-years old. She is well trained and has lived with a large family from pets to children. Dakota is looking for her forever home after her previous family had to give her up after moving. If she looks like the right fit for you, bring the family and the pets to meet her.

Animal Humane NM is also hosting a special promotion to help homeless pets find a home. They are waving adult fees for pets and puppies will be 50% off. To learn more, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/.