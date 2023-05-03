Animal Humane New Mexico will be having an adoption event throughout May. They are taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation & Dogtopia, a national adoption event to empty the shelters from May 1-15. During the event they are waiving adoption fees for adult pets (6 months+). Puppies and kittens are only $50. It’s the perfect time to adopt your new, best four-legged friend.

Their adoption process is very easy they recommend people to look at their website and get to know their pets. Then visit them at either of their shelters at AHNM’s Westside or main Location no appointment is required. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pet of the week: Loki