Animal Humane New Mexico’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle is quickly approaching on November 5. To encourage community members to find their dashing partners, the shelter is offering waived adoption fees for all dogs. Animal Humane will also be participating in the Rio Grande Community Farm’s Maize Maze Fall Festival.

On Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shelter will be at the fall event. Adoptable dogs will be on-site for the “Pups and Pumpkins” event, and 10% of all pumpkins sold will be donated to the shelter. To learn more about the festival, click here.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s adoptable pet of the week is Lyric. Lyric is a five-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 30 pounds. Lyric ended up in the shelter after her owner passed away. The sweet dog is now looking for a new lease on life and a loving home to take her in. Lyric has done well with other dogs and can be adopted at Animal Humane’s main location.

Lyric | Photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.