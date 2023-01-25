Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.

Pet of the week: Sage

German Shepherd

Female

4 years old, Adult

Adoption fee: $150.00

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus & West Locations. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well.

For more information or to see animals for adoption visit animalhumanenm.org.