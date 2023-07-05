Since 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico has been working to support New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services.

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well.

Animal Humane Thrift Shop is another way people can help pets in need. People can shop, donate or volunteer at the thrift shop. There is also a wide selection of products like furniture, appliances, home goods, clothing, accessories, toys, books and more. The shop is located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NE.

Pet of the Week: Boomer

Breed: Labradoodle

8 years old, senior

Male

Adoption Fee: $35

If people would still like to donate, Animal Humane is still fundraising, head over to doggiedashanddawdle.org.