If you’re looking to add a four-legged furry friend to your family, look no further than Animal Humane New Mexico. Founded back in 1965 known as the states leading nonprofit animal welfare organization they have been re-homing over 3,000 cats and dogs each year while providing crucial resources for pets and pet owners across New Mexico.

Animal Humane will be hosting a fundraising called ‘Bone Appetit’, at La Salita, on Saturday, March 25, located at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd NE. La Salita will be donating 10% of proceeds from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to the organization. Animal Humane will also have some doggie dates or two onsite to greet you.

Pet of the week: Poppy

Female

Shepherd

3 years old adult

Only pet in the house

Adoption fee $100.00

Find your new four-legged bestie at both of the Animal Humane New Mexico Westside or Main locations. Those looking to adopt do not need an appointment. The facility is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org.