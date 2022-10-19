It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home.

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus Location. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well.

Registration for Animal Humane’s 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle is still open. The event will be taking place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Balloon Fiesta park. To register and learn more, visit doggiedashanddawdle.org.