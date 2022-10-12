Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready for its 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

The event is focused on the state’s love for pets and is a vital fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Optum is a local physician-led, multi-specialty medical group that offers comprehensive healthcare services throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and they are teaming up, all for a good cause.

“People don’t know how a pet can positively impact your life, I mean from decreasing blood pressure and just making you happy,” said Dr. Jared Trost, Sr. medical director of Optum New Mexico.

Thursday, October 13 Optum and Animal Humane will be having a partner event at the Optum Journal center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. They will be doing on-site dash registration as well as flu shots.

The Doggie Dash and Dawdle feature a 5K dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden, and plenty of local vendors and representatives of rescue groups. Pets are welcome at the event and gates open at 8:30 a.m. Animal Humane says their goal is to raise $188,000 this year. For more information and to register visit the Doggie Dash and Dawdle website.