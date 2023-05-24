Taking care of the animals we love. It’s something that Animal Humane New Mexico has been doing since 1965 going above and beyond to make sure the pets in their care have smooth, love-filled lives, while they await finding their forever home.

The center, has dog training, boarding, and daycare facilities. They are proud that now they offer grooming services. It’s important for the dog to get groomed about five times a year. Grooming allows your four-legged friend to get socialize, be exposed to water, and get their nail trimmed.

Pet of the week: Rex

Six month old

Terrier mix

Gets along well with other dogs

Find your new BFF at either AHNM’s Westside or Main Location, no appointment is required. They are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 – 5:30 p.m. For more information visit animalhumanenm.org.