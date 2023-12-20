Animal Humane New Mexico is excited to spread the word about its Winter Adventure Camp for kids. At the two-day camps, children can learn about cats and dogs, play games, make crafts, take a scavenger hunt, spend time with the shelter pets, and more.

The first winter camp will be held on December 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; it is for children ages 8-10. The second camp will be held on January 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; it is for children ages 11-13. Registration costs $150 per camper. To learn more about the camps or to register, click here.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Lilac. Lilac is an approximately 2-year-old pit bull mix who is the perfect size – not too big and not too small, weighing in at approximately 45 pounds. Lilac was transferred to Animal Humane from Moriarty Animal Control after she was rescued as a stray. The pup knows how to sit, is good on a leash, and likes playing with other dogs. Lilac is an energetic dog and would do best with a family that could exercise her often or has another dog that she could play with. Lilac is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s Main Campus.

Lilac, photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.