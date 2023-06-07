Animal Humane New Mexico’s 4th Annual Feline Fiesta is in full swing. Finding forever homes for their cute, four-legged friends is the mission at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965 they’ve worked to support and improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and more.

Animal Humane invites the community to join them on June 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for Wine & Whiskers hosted by VARA Winery and Distillery. Enjoy a glass of wine (or two) while painting a picture-perfect portrait with Suki from Sargent’s Art Academy. Those who purchase a ticket and join us for painting fun will also be entered to win a special gift basket. Plus, VARA will generously be donating 10% of proceeds to Animal Humane during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Come and enjoy delicious food and beverages and adopt your new best feline friend.

They also invite people to get their stretch on at Blissful Spirits Albuquerque on June 11 from

11 a.m. to Noon. Animal Humane will be hosting another round of kitten yoga for a great cause Supporting Feline Fiesta and the cats who need it most. Tickets for Wine & Whiskers and Kitten Yoga are available online, visit FelineFiesta.org.

For more information visit doggiedashanddawdle.givecloud.co/feline-fiesta and animalhumanenm.org.