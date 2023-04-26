The work done at Animal Humane New Mexico is a perfect example of what that looks like.

Since 1965, they’ve worked to improve the lives of our state’s homeless pets rehoming thousands of dogs and cats each year. Once again, they have an exciting adoption event coming up.

The ‘Bone Appetit’ event will be taking place on April 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, drinks and more. Guests can also get a chance to meet adoptable dogs and cats who are ready to find their forever home. 20% of all sales from a vendor will go to support Animal Humane NM along with another group who will be giving back to the organization as well. The event helps support Animal Human and helps them continue to rehome pets.

Pet of the Week: Ace

Labrador Retriever – Shar-Pei

Male

2 years old, Adult

Adoption Fee $100

Those who are interested in adopting can visit two of Animal Humane New Mexico locations seven days a week. To learn more, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/.