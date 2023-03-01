Animal Humane New Mexico will be hosting a photo shoot fundraiser with a local photographer. ‘Ulti-Mutt Challenge.’

They are partnering up with a local photographer Katie Cultreri, for a $99 donation to Animal Humane, your pup will be entered into a bracket-style competition with a chance to earn exciting prizes from different sponsors. Each week, your dog will be matched up with another pup to be voted the ‘Ulti-mutt Cutie!’ You can enter your four-legged besties by scheduling your session at KatieCultreriPhotography.com

Pet of the week: Bodhi

Labrador Retriever – Hound

1-year-old, Adult

Male

$100 Adoption Fee

Since 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico has been going above and beyond to support and improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services. You can visit any of the campuses no appointment is required. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.