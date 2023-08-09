Dog adoptions, food trucks, great brews, and more! Animal Humane New Mexico is gearing up for another fun event this weekend hosting Barks and Brews.

Raise your glass (or coffee cup) for Barks & Brews! This Saturday, August 12 at Sunday Service Motor Co. from 12 p.m. 12 – 2 p.m. There will be cold drinks, food trucks, and adoptable pups.

Pet of the week: Leda

Female

Australian Cattle Dog

2-year old adult

Adoption fee $100.00

Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by appointment at their Main Campus & West Locations. Those interested in adopting can stop by during business hours from Tuesday – Saturday to meet a four-legged friend. Their Westside Adoption Center remains open 7-days-a-week and offers walk-ins as well.