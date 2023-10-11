Animal Humane New Mexico is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year, the Doggie Dash and Dwadle. Ahead of the event in November, Animal Humane New Mexico is encouraging people to adopt a dog to take to the Doggie Dash and Dwadle. For the month of October, all dog and puppy adoptions for the month are donation-based.

Also, Animal Humane & Optum New Mexico are partnering together to host a gentle yoga class featuring adoptable senior pets. The event will be at Animal Humane’s Main Campus location on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Doggie Dash and Dwadle is on November 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park. To view adoptable dogs and cats at Animal Humane New Mexico, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/adopt/.

Animal Humane’s main campus adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their westside location opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week. That location is closed for lunch between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.