Making a difference throughout the state, Animal Humane New Mexico has several programs and initiatives to help homeless pets find loving families. One of the shelter’s programs is Project Fetch, a partnership that takes pets from overcrowded shelters throughout the state and brings them to Animal Humane.

In November 2023, the program hit a major milestone: the 20,000th pet entered care at Animal Humane from Project Fetch. Gavilan, a 2-year-old Siberian Huskey mix, was the 20,000th transfer and came from the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

Animal Humane has a goal of fundraising $20,000 to support the care and rescue of animals in Project Fetch. To make a donation to the effort, click here.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Seraphina. Seraphina is an approximately 3-year-old terrier and pitbull mix. She loves cuddles, hugs, kisses, and belly rubs. The sweet girl is about 60 pounds and is almost all muscle. Seraphina would do best as an only pet, but Animal Humane is always open to meet-and-greets with current pets to see if a family is the right fit. To learn more about Seraphina, click here.

Seraphina on New Mexico Living

To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.