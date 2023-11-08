Animal Humane New Mexico had a successful weekend with its annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle, but that does not mean the fun is over. Throughout the month of November, Animal Humane is taking part in the National Adopt A Senior Pet Month.

Senior pet adoption is a great option for those who do not have the time or energy to train a young pet. Because adult pets are often housebroken and have basic training down, they can be the perfect companions and can make the transition of adding a new pet a bit easier.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Magenta. She is an approximately nine-month-old cattle dog mix who has lots of love and energy to give. Magenta is a goofball who loves to play and has done well with kids. The pup is ready to make some new friends and find a loving home. She is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s Main Campus.

Magenta | Photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.