The dog days of summer might be wrapping up but now it’s time to start planning for all the fall activities that Animal Humane New Mexico has planned. Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965, as a nonprofit animal welfare organization caring for re-homing over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs.

Dash Bash, will be held on September 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Steel Bender Brewery which will be a pre-party for Doggie Dash & Dawdle. You can come out and enjoy yummy food and beverages and will be donating one dollar for every pint or imperial pines that is purchased during the hours of their event.

The 40th anniversary of Doggie Dash & Dawdle is the biggest fundraising event presented by Garcia’s Subaru and many other community sponsors. This event will be fun for the whole family. This event will be Sunday, November 6th at Ballon Fiesta Park. You can register now. For more information visit the website.