Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets.

This week they brought by Cantaloupe a four-year-old sweet Anatolian Shepherd Dog mix. She is a nice pup who enjoys walks, scratches and rubs. If she looks like the perfect fit for your family you can visit her at Animal Humanes’ main campus location.

This weekend Animal Humane will be hosting an adoption event at Garcia Subaru located at 6401 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. The event will run from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. with a variety of adoptable pets and a place to sign up for the Doggie Dash and Dawdle with a discount code.

Those who cannot make it to the event can take part in the adoption special until October 7. Individuals who are interested in adopting will have fees waived for pets 6 months and older, and puppies will be half off. To learn more, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/.

Upcoming Events: