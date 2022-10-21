The pet event of the year is coming up soon. Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready to dash towards its fundraising goal and host an annual event. Their goal is to reach $188,000 to offer help to homeless pets.

The 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle will kick off on November 6 from 9:30 A.M. to 2 P.M. The event will feature a 5K race and a 1-mile dawdle. Registration for this event is still open, participants can sign up individually or as a group. All events will be $40.

Individuals can also shop around the ‘Barketplace’ to find treats, gifts, and more from a variety of vendors. There will also be a beer garden for guests over 21. To learn more about the event, adoption, and volunteering visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

