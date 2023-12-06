Love is meant to be shared, and that is why the team at Garcia Subaru North is donating to a local non-profit for its Share the Love Event. From now until Jan. 2, 2024, those who purchase or lease a vehicle from Gacia Subaru North can direct a donation to a charity of their choice.

One non-profit that benefits from the giving event is Animal Humane New Mexico. Garcia Subaru will match all donations made to Animal Humane through its Share the Love event.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Daisy. Daisy is an approximately 3-year-old dog with a darling shape, coat, and personality. She is very well-mannered and calm and is always ready for love. Daisy came to Animal Humane as a transfer from another shelter in Las Cruces. Prior to coming to Animal Humane, she went through the PAWS program, in which incarcerated individuals are paired with shelter pets for mutually beneficial training sessions; due to the training, Daisy now knows the commands sit, down, and shake, as well as how to walk on a loose leash. Daisy is more of a snuggler than a wrestler, so she would do best in a home with pets that are also calm, but she loves everyone and would be a great fit for just about any home. Daisy is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus.

Daisy, courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.