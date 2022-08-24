They are providing two new offerings. Animal Humane New Mexico is always working to help homeless pets and now they are providing more for our animals.

First, they brought out the pet of the week. This week we have Ahri a six-year-old Siberian Husky Mix. She is a very loving and well-trained dog. If you are looking to bring her to your home, stop by their westside location and consider bringing your pets with you to make sure it is a good fit.

Animal Humane is also offering two new classes, they are offering ‘The Perfect Pub Pet’ and ‘Reactive Rover Class.’ To learn more, visit https://animalhumanenm.org/.