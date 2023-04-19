Animal Humane New Mexico and the ABQ Film Office are excited to bring back a unique film festival that will be coming to town in June.

This duo is thrilled to bring back the ‘Feline Film Festival‘ which will take place on June 23, 2023. The theme for the festival is ‘Mission Im-paw-sible’. Starting from today’s date until May 31, they will be accepting submissions of cat short films which could be featured in the ‘Feline Film Festival’.

The festival is meant to celebrate all things cats, explained Brandon Carter, Multimedia Specialist with Animal Humane New Mexico. Films that are being submitted could be anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes in any genre. Those who are interested are encouraged to submit films like documentaries, action, thrillers and more. The best film will also be eligible to win some prizes. The film festival is open to all and will help them highlight cats & kittens of all shapes & sizes. Submit films to FilmFreeway.com.

Pet of the Week: Clark

Labrador Retriever

Male

3-year-old, adult

Adoption Fee: $100.00

For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org.